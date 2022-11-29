A NEW dedicated shuttle bus service will be put in place for fans attending York City home matches.

York City Supporters’ Trust and First York have announced that the Y22 bus, named to honour the year of City’s founding, will run between Stonebow and the LNER Community Stadium on match days.

Beginning on Saturday, when York take on Wrexham (12.30pm), the bus will run from two hours before kick-off and for up to 90 minutes after the full-time whistle.

Frequent intervals will be found between Stonebow and the Monks Cross Park and Ride, just outside the stadium.

The service will solely be for football fans so that space can be freed up on the existing number nine route.

Specific tickets, which are available on the First Bus app, will need to be purchased for the bus.

An adult return ticket will cost £3.50, while a child or concessionary return will cost £2.

For a single fare, it will be £2 for adults and costs children and concessions just £1.

“It’s been fantastic to work closely with First York representing fans to create a dedicated service to get fans to and from games,” said Supporters’ Trust board member Jim Calverley.

“The Y22 service will significantly improve the public transport options available on match days.

“Getting this service up and running has been a focus for me since YCST purchased 49 per cent of the football club in the summer to improve the matchday experience for fans.

“Thank you to the efforts put in by First York to get this off the ground.”