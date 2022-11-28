ETHAN HENDERSON, son of York City chairman Glen Henderson, has joined Ebac Northern League division one side Northallerton Town.

Henderson was part of the York City academy, having formerly spent time with the academies of now-Sky Bet Championship sides Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

In America, Henderson trialled for the under-19s at Atlanta United before spending time with South Carolina University.

He had, most recently, been with Toolstation Northern Counties East division one side Selby Town.

Henderson made his Northallerton debut on Saturday, as his side were 2-0 winners at home against Carlisle City.

The attacker netted a goal on his debut, scoring just before the half-time whistle to give his side the lead.

Henderson has been joined at Northallerton by York academy graduate Jonny Haase, who has signed on an initial one-month loan deal.

The defender also made his Town debut against Carlisle, coming on as a substitute with just over 20 minutes to play.

Haase, who made his debut for City last year in the Vanarama National League North, has previously spent time with Guiseley on loan this term.

“Jonny is a young lad, with experience of playing first-team games at York City,” said Northallerton manager Richard Farrel.

“He’s coming here to continue his development and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Northallerton are currently 15th in the division table, with five wins and five draws from 21 games so far.

Elsewhere, York City’s academy centre-back Elliot Owen has joined Frickley Athletic on loan.

Frickley currently sit 15th in the Toolstation Northern Counties East premier division, six points clear of the relegation zone.