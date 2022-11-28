YORK City have insisted that their search for a new manager is “ongoing” amid comments from BBC Radio York that they have not yet started interviewing for the role.

Earlier this month, York announced the shock sacking of much-loved manager John Askey.

It was a decision met with surprise and uproar from the York faithful.

The Minstermen had previously made clear their hope to have a new permanent manager installed by the end of November.

In an official comment on the matter, City have stated: “The recruitment process is ongoing.”

Since Askey’s departure, the Minstermen have been under the interim charge of Tim Ryan.

Ryan has overseen two games thus far and though there have been promising spells in both, they have ended in defeat, with a 2-1 loss to Wealdstone followed by a 1-0 defeat away at Dorking Wanderers.

After the clash at Dorking, BBC Radio York commentator David Ward noted: “We don’t know if York City are still taking applications for the manager’s role.

“As far as I’m aware, they haven’t started interviewing yet so I presume if someone was to still get in touch, they would be considered.

“It’s very hard to say, they can’t rush it, but you just can’t let it drag on because at the minute, there’s only one way York City are going.

“They’re not looking like scoring a goal, they’re not looking like getting any points.

“They need some sort of clarity to try and turn what is a terribly negative situation into maybe a little bit of positivity.”

York City Supporters’ Trust board member Jim Calverley added: “In terms of appointing someone new, we need to get on with it.

“We don’t want the rot to set in, as it were.”