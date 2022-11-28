MARC WHITE has suggested that York City are currently a team that “might not believe they’re a good side.”

York were beaten 1-0 by Dorking Wanderers at Meadowbank on Saturday, falling to James McShane’s 13th goal of the Vanarama National League season.

It was an eighth successive game in all competitions without a win for City, who are now 17th in the league table after a promising start to the term.

Despite the loss, the Minstermen showed promising spells throughout the game, much like they did in their 2-1 loss to Wealdstone, their first game under interim manager Tim Ryan.

“I thought the middle part of the second half, we had a really good spell,” reflected Dorking manager and chairman White. “We were good for a second goal for that spell, we had some great chances, it just wasn’t falling right.

“The first half, 100 per cent, it’ll be interesting to see the stats. I thought they came here and did really well, York.

“They’re a good side and when I watched the video of them in analysis, I thought to myself, ‘this is a good side.’

“I think at the moment, they might not believe they’re a good side, but I think they are.

“They’ve got their challenges up there. Anyone that came down from York, I want to say a big thank you as well.

“They’re in, I guess, a transition maybe. Hopefully, for them, they are. But I’m delighted for us.”

City enjoyed spells of possession against Dorking and succeeded in breaking forward often, but were unsuccessful in taking their chances when they emerged.

White, however, was quick to praise York for how they played and in particular, the strength of their midfield.

“I don’t think we played bad, I thought they (City) gave us a tough game,” he said. “I think we’ve got to credit them, I thought they gave us a really good game.

“I can’t remember another midfield that’s dominated us like theirs did in the first half.

“That changed when Niall (McManus) went in midfield, I thought the game changed a lot when Niall went in midfield (in the) second half.

“The first half, we were getting dominated. I warned them against it, the stats said they have a great midfield.

“I thought, it’s not about us playing badly, I thought York City, they’ve got a gameplan, they know how they play and they forced us into a very robust game.”