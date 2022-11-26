YORK City fell to their eighth consecutive game without a win in all competitions, losing 1-0 to Dorking Wanderers away from home.

James McShane’s 13th goal of the season gave Dorking the lead in the first half, the midfielder nodding an effort beyond Ethan Ross, in what was the first ever meeting between York and Dorking.

It was a lead that the hosts successfully held onto as they snapped a five-game winless streak, keeping their first clean sheet since September.

City forged several attempts on goal, the best coming from Olly Dyson, Lenell John-Lewis and Manny Duku, but they were unable to score against a side that have conceded 45 goals in the league this term.

John-Lewis’ second-half effort, a header from a long throw, was perhaps City’s best chance of the game, but it was a tame attempt that was easily saved by Joe Walsh.

It was York’s second game under the guidance of interim manager Tim Ryan, who took charge of the team after the sacking of John Askey earlier this month.

Against Wealdstone, Ryan’s City deployed a three-at-the-back system, a system that he maintained at Meadowbank.

Sam Sanders, who was not involved in York’s 2-1 loss to the Stones, was drafted back into the side alongside midfielder Gus Mafuta, who was on the bench for City last time out.

Mitch Hancox was absent due to suspension, having accumulated five yellow cards as Adam Crookes, who returned against Wealdstone, also missed out on the team.

Scott Burgess, having recently returned from his loan spell with Kidderminster Harriers, was named to the bench, as was AJ Greaves, who had been sidelined with a jaw injury.

Lively wingers Alex Hurst and Maziar Kouhyar missed out on the squad entirely.

City looked to create from the off and forged a chance just seconds into the game.

Alex Whittle, breaking forward from left wing-back, unleashed a shot from 35 yards out, but it was well wide and did not trouble Walsh in the Dorking goal.

Mere moments later, John-Lewis laid the ball off to Mafuta from a throw-in, but the midfielder dragged his shot off target.

Injury struck just five minutes into the game for City when Ryan Fallowfield went down off the pitch, having pulled his hamstring, before being substituted for Michael Duckworth.

Though York had some early momentum, the game soon slowed and settled into a battle for possession between the two sides.

A throw-in, taken long by Duku, posed problems for Wanderers when it found the head of Dyson in the six-yard box.

His header, however, went over the crossbar.

City’s early efforts were undone when, from a long throw into the box, McShane headed beyond Ross at the far post, having evaded his marker Whittle.

From a losing position, the Minstermen looked to carve their way back into the game.

A well-placed cross from Duckworth found John-Lewis in the box at the back post, but he could only glance his header wide.

Sanders then fired a long-ball forward to John-Lewis, who flicked it into the path of the on-running Duku.

The 29-year-old, though, headed well wide of goal, though York maintained their attacking pressure.

Mafuta found himself with the ball on the left wing and a great cross into the area found the head of Fraser Kerr, but the defender could not direct his effort on target.

Injury struck once more for City when, with just five minutes remaining of the half, Dan Pybus departed the game and was replaced by Burgess.

It was a slow start to the second half, but York were successful in carving out the first chance of the period.

Kerr, after a ranging run forward, found Duku who won a corner. Though the delivery was well executed, John-Lewis could only head over.

John-Lewis continued to threaten Walsh in the Dorking goal, who looked shaky throughout the match.

A cross was nodded into the path of the City captain, but he was denied at close range.

York shifted to a back-four just after the hour-mark when Sanders was brought off in place of forward Luke James.

Not long after the change, Ross was called into action when Josh Taylor unleashed a shot at the back post.

Ross, however, reacted well and denied Dorking from doubling their lead.

Despite the deficit, City were poor in front of goal for much of the second half. They carved some chances, but struggled to truly test the Dorking backline with them.

Dorking came within inches of doubling their lead when Niall McManus had a shot from the edge of the area, his effort fizzing wide.

The Minstermen had a golden opportunity to equalise with 10 minutes of the game remaining.

James’ long throw flew into the area, finding John-Lewis in space, but the striker’s header was tame and comfortably saved by Walsh.

After Dan Gallagher blocked a John-Lewis shot, Whittle did well down the left flank to win a corner.

Though a whistle was blown for a foul, it was in favour of the Wanderers and the free-kick put an end to the danger.

Dorking: Walsh, Fuller (C), Harris (El-Abd 74’), Cook, Moore, Taylor, McShane (Gallagher 83’), Wheeler, McManus, Ottaway, Seager (Muitt 54’)

Unused subs: Taylor, Jebb

Yellow cards: Moore (61’)

York City: Ross, Fallowfield (Duckworth 6’), Kouogun, Kerr, Sanders (James 65’), Whittle, Dyson, Pybus (Burgess 41’), Mafuta, John-Lewis (C), Duku

Unused subs: Whitley, Greaves

Yellow cards: Sanders (59’), John-Lewis (70’), Dyson (90’)

York City’s star man: Olly Dyson. The midfielder brought a level of energy to the team in what was a poor performance from City overall. Maxim Kouogun also put in a solid showing against Dorking.

Referee: Sam Purkiss

Attendance: 1,830 (Away fans total not given)