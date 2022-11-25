YORK Knights will take on Doncaster away from home in a pre-season clash ahead of the new season.

York will travel to the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday, January 15 (3pm kick-off) for their first match of pre-season.

It will mark the first game for the Knights under Andrew Henderson, who replaced James Ford as head coach in the summer on a five-year contract.

The departure of Ford marked the end of an eight-year era, in which he guided York to the Betfred Championship and their first ever Championship play-off semi-final before departing to join Wakefield Trinity as an assistant.

The clash with Doncaster will also mark York’s first game as the York Knights, having not played since their rebrand earlier this year.

In the new season, York will be looking to build on what was an incredible year for the club.

Finishing in the play-offs, the Knights reached the semi-finals after defeating Halifax Panthers 26-24 at the Shay.

Though they were then beaten 70-10 away at Leigh Leopards, then the Centurions, who went on to seal promotion, reaching the semi-finals was an impressive feat for the side.

Doncaster, meanwhile, are a team that narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season.

With former Knights Connor Robinson and Ben Johnston in their squad, they were beaten by Swinton Lions in the League One play-off finals.

Tickets are currently available for the game and can be purchased here.

Tickets for adults, bought in advance, are priced at £13. Tickets for those aged 17 and under will cost £1 and children aged five and under can go to the game for free.