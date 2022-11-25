DANIEL WEBB and Graham Alexander remain joint favourites with bookmakers for the vacant York City managerial role.

BetVictor have the duo priced at odds of 2/1 for the job, with Webb’s figure having dropped slightly from its mark of 1/2 earlier in the week.

York are still searching for a new, permanent manager after the shock sacking of John Askey last week.

Webb is currently an assistant at Chesterfield who, like City, are in the Vanarama National League.

While the Minstermen are currently placed 15th, however, Chesterfield are sitting third, just six points behind league leaders Wrexham.

Alexander, meanwhile, has been without a job since departing cinch Premiership side Motherwell earlier this year.

The 51-year-old guided Motherwell to the Europa Conference League after a fifth-placed finish last season, but was dismissed after his side lost to Sligo Rovers.

Alexander has previous experience in the National League, having managed Salford City from 2018 to 2020, guiding them to the Sky Bet League Two in his first term there.

Previous front-runner Brian Barry Murphy remains high in contention with bookmakers, with odds of 6/1 for the job.

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson, who was the early favourite to succeed John Askey, now has odds of 20/1.

Current City interim Tim Ryan, despite ruling himself out of the job on numerous occasions, remains in contention with BetVictor at 25/1.

Outsiders for the job include Torquay manager Gary Johnson, former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell and ex-Carlisle United gaffer Chris Beech, all with odds of 33/1.