TIM RYAN has enthused that he is “more suited” now to the interim York City managerial role than he would have been years ago.

Since the shock sacking of much-loved manager John Askey last week, York have been on the search for a new permanent manager.

Until such an appointment is made, Ryan has been placed in temporary charge at City and has managed one game thus far.

Under Ryan, the Minstermen lost to a last-gasp goal against Wealdstone in a 2-1 defeat, but showed promising signs throughout the match.

It was only through two set pieces that City conceded, having otherwise been solid in open play.

“I did it (interim role) years ago and I was a young pro coming out of the game, I thought I knew it all and thought I was ready to go,” reflected Ryan

“I’m a lot more experienced in all walks of life now. I’ve been in the game, football, a lot of years, playing and coaching.

“I’m more geared up now and more thoughtful. The process of what I do and the way I go about myself is better now.

“So I’m more suited now than what I would’ve been years ago. I’m just going to enjoy it.”

Friday marked one week since Ryan was officially named interim manager by York, who hope to appoint a permanent successor to Askey by the end of November, a job that Ryan has ruled himself out of.

City travel to Meadowbank tomorrow to face Dorking Wanderers (3pm) in the Vanarama National League.

The Minstermen are looking to put an end to their seven-game winless run as Dorking themselves are enduring a similar rut, having been without a win in their last five.

“It’s been good, I’ve enjoyed it,” enthused Ryan.

“It’s a challenge to get the lads back on track and it’s something we’ve done and our group of staff are working on.

“The lads seem to have taken to it really well. They’re confident, bubbly and going down to Dorking to go and win the game.”