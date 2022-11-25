FORMER York Knights loanee Riley Dean has joined Featherstone Rovers for the 2023 season, on loan from Warrington Wolves.

Dean spent last season on loan at Newcastle and has before been a member of the Republic of Ireland international side.

The 21-year-old moved to the Knights in early 2021 as cover for Morgan Smith, who had suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

He struggled to reach his best form at York, scoring three tries in nine games before returning to his parent club at the end of the campaign.

The Knights went on to finish ninth in the Betfred Championship that term.

“I’m really excited to be joining this club (Featherstone),” enthused Dean.

“I feel that it’s on the brink of something great. From a personal perspective, the opportunity to work with one of the greatest halves in the history of the game in Sean Long (Rovers head coach) is a huge opportunity, I’m really looking forward to seeing how I can progress under him.”

Long added: “Riley is a talented, hungry, young half-back with a bright future ahead of him.

“We’ve got a great squad here and Riley is a great addition to that squad.”