TIM RYAN has insisted that York City “have the same squad from last week” ahead of their clash with Dorking Wanderers.

York travel to Meadowbank on Saturday to take on Dorking (3pm kick-off) in their latest Vanarama National League clash.

Last time out, City were beaten 2-1 by Wealdstone, losing to a last-minute header from Jack Cook.

Though they lost, York performed well and came away from the game with no new injuries.

“The players are fine,” noted interim manager Ryan. “We have the same squad from last week.

“So it’s just a matter of picking a side and as we all say, we go down there and try our hardest to get three points.”

Against Wealdstone, City were without Maziar Kouhyar, Nathan Thomas and AJ Greaves.

Kouhyar had been injured prior to York’s clash with Wealdstone, as Thomas battled a small knock and Greaves continued to rehabilitate a jaw injury.

Both City and Dorking are looking to put an end to unfortunate runs of form that they have accrued.

The Minstermen are winless in seven, their last win in all competitions having come against Bury AFC in the final qualification round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Wanderers, meanwhile, are without a win in five. Their last victory came late last month, when they beat Wealdstone 3-1.

As a result of their form, City and Dorking find themselves 15th and 16th respectively, though Wanderers have a game in hand on York.