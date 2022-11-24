BAILEY ANTROBUS has insisted that Wales’ biggest emphasis at this year’s World Cup was to have “no regrets.”

In what was his first World Cup, Knights star Antrobus represented Wales, a country he qualifies for through descent.

Antrobus’ team were unable to pick up any points in Group ‘D’, but were matched up against tough opponents in Papua New Guinea (PNG), Tonga and Cook Islands.

Three losses meant that The Dragons finished rock bottom of the group, among four teams.

Despite that, however, Antrobus feels that both he and the Wales team were happy with their performances.

“We came in there, we knew we had the pool of death. But we didn’t let that put us on the back foot,” reflected Antrobus when speaking to the Forty20 Podcast.

“We just said, ‘whatever we do, we’re going to put our best foot forward, no matter what. No-one is going to back down.’

“We weren’t going to let names scare us, you look at some of those names, especially in that Tongan squad. An absolutely class team. Even the Cook Islands.

“We really went for that first game, we put our emphasis in there but unfortunately we got done.

“It came down to the final hurdle where we could have won, but no-one left the field saying that we should have done better.

“That was our biggest emphasis, no regrets. We were all proud.

“Even in the Tonga game. We lost by 36 and yes, they beat us, but we were happy with the way we played.

“We left nothing out there, it was all professional, everyone was happy just around each other. PNG, we put our all into it.

“We got beat over there a couple of years before that in the hot weather so we were happy to get one back in the wet weather.

“It was good, a tough experience but we had a great time.”