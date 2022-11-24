TIM RYAN has insisted that York City’s season won’t be defined away at Dorking Wanderers, but “both teams need a result.”

York will travel to Meadowbank on Saturday (3pm) to take on Dorking Wanderers in the Vanarama National League.

City’s recent winless rut was extended last Saturday after they lost 2-1 to Wealdstone at the LNER Community Stadium.

It is now seven consecutive games without a win for City and though that run has included some positives, like a point away at play-off chasing Boreham Wood, they have featured some lows like the loss to Wealdstone.

Wanderers, meanwhile, have endured a similarly tough run of form, picking up just two points from the last 15.

“I said to the players just before training, (Dorking) are in a similar form to us, similar to Wealdstone as well," noted interim City boss Ryan.

“Both sets of players need a result. It’s not life or death, it’s not going to define our season, but both teams need a result.

“As I say, the lads have been bouncing in training, we’ve had a really good atmosphere. We trained on 3G today, we’ll train on 3G tomorrow looking towards Saturday.

“We’re looking for a performance, but not only a performance like Saturday, we’re looking for a result.

“They’re very similar to us. They’ve changed their shape once or twice over the past six or seven games, they’ve flicked around with their shape.

“They try and build from the back as well as go for a few long balls. It sounds very similar to us.

“I say to the players, we need six, seven, eight players winning personal battles, then I’m more than confident the lads can go down there on Saturday and win the game.”

Against Wealdstone, in what was Ryan’s first game in charge, he implemented a three-centre-back system, flanked by wing-backs Alex Whittle and Ryan Fallowfield.

The duo offered a noticeable width to City’s system, consistently racing forward and tracking back to assist both the attack and defence.

“First and foremost, I think the system gives you more bodies higher up the pitch with two forwards," insisted Ryan.

“Also, if you’ve got dynamic wing-backs, it gives you an outlet out wide. I think it’s just a matter of options and a preference for the manager.

“My preference is, as I just added there, the wide lads can get forward and it gives you more bodies in their defensive third.”

Since their formation in 1999, Dorking have enjoyed a noticeable rise through the football leagues.

They earned promotion to the National League under Marc White last season, who is both the club’s manager and chairman.

“I don’t know much about him (White) if I’m being honest,” said Ryan.

“That’s not being disrespectful to him, I’d just not come across him.

"I know they’ve come into this division and for a smaller club, again without being derogatory, he’s doing well.

“I think they’ve been well backed. They’ve got some good players and we’ll go down there knowing we’ve got a challenge on our hands but also knowing that we can bring the three points back home.”

City have been training on 3G pitches ahead of their clash with Dorking, due to 3G being used at Meadowbank, home stadium of the Wanderers.

“It’s a different bounce at times to what we’re used to,” noted Ryan.

“I think it just gets the lads mentally brighter for any changes that will come on Saturday.

"The speed of the pass, etcetera. It gives them a little bit better preparation.”