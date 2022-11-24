JACOB OGDEN has departed York Knights, having been released from the final year of his contract.

Ogden joined York last year from fellow Betfred Championship side London Broncos on a two-year deal.

He went on to make 13 appearances for the Knights, starting in every game he appeared.

Ogden played a pivotal role in helping York reach the Championship play-off semi-finals for the first ever time last season.

The Knights overcame Halifax Panthers 26-24 in the quarter-finals to reach the final four.

They were ultimately beaten by eventual winners Leigh Leopards, who were then the Centurions.

Born in Northampton, Ogden represents Jamaica internationally and has made six appearances for the Reggae Warriors, scoring two tries.

Ogden featured in the Jamaica squad that played at this year’s World Cup, their maiden appearance in the prestigious competition.

The 24-year-old started all three of Jamaica’s games in group ‘C’ as they finished in fourth place.