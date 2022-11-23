YORK Valkyrie prop Grace Field believes that financial rewards for the players and staff is the only way to further grow the women’s game.

Women’s rugby league has taken huge strides since the launch of the Betfred Women’s Super League in 2017.

Domestic matches are now regularly shown on broadcast platforms such as Sky Sports, OurLeague and The Sportsman while this autumn’s ongoing Women’s World Cup has been covered in its entirety on the BBC.

England’s squad, including Field, are receiving match payments for the first time as part of this World Cup.

Last month, reigning champions Leeds Rhinos revealed its plans to pay their players from 2023, both showing signs of a move towards professionalism.

“I think everyone involved in the women’s game says the same thing - the only way the game can get better now is for the people to be financially invested in,” Field told the Forty20 podcast.

“A lot of the girls have full-time jobs with their own businesses and are parents, and they’re expected to come and train like a semi-professional athlete without any financial incentive.

“For a lot of girls, it becomes a choice of, do I want a family or a career or do I want to play rugby?

“If we got the same opportunities as the men, who are paid to play, and we’re given some financial incentive, for us, it then means we can balance all of the above and it makes our lives easier.

“We don’t have to think, ‘I can’t come to training tonight because I’ve got to pick up a bit of extra money to be able to pay the rent’.”

York have seen significant growth in their women’s side, which was rebranded from York City Knights Ladies to York Valkyrie last month.

Under former owner Jon Flatman, last year, former Castleford Tigers Women boss Lindsay Anfield was hired as the director of rugby and she has since recruited a number of talented players.

In 2022, York’s new-look squad won the League Leaders’ Shield in the Betfred Women’s Super League, claimed the inaugural Women’s Nines and reached a maiden BWSL Grand Final.

“The club is moving forward and we’re setting a precedent now for other teams,” Field said.

“We’re counterparts to the men’s team, we’re not just an addition to the club to tick a box.

“We’re here to make a statement and be noticed.”