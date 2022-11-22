BRENDAN O’HAGAN has enthused that his time at the World Cup in the summer was “unreal.”

York Knights star O’Hagan was called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the prestigious tournament earlier this year.

Though born in Australia, O’Hagan qualifies for Ireland through heritage on both sides of his family. His grandfathers were born in Derry and Sligo.

The half-back scored in his first game at the World Cup, notching the Wolfhounds’ third try in a 10-try rout of Jamaica, a match Ireland won 48-2.

Despite the strong start in Group ‘C’, O’Hagan’s side ultimately placed third in the group. After defeating Jamaica, Ireland were beaten 32-14 by Lebanon and suffered a 48-10 loss to eventual semi-finalists New Zealand in their final pool match.

Regardless of an early exit from the tournament, as part of a team that were tipped to reach the quarter-finals, O’Hagan had nothing but pride when reflecting on the competition.

“It was unreal,” he enthused. “I’ve never seen a bunch of blokes merge together like we did in the camp.

“I look back on that four weeks and it was, hands down, the best four weeks of my life. It was so fun, the blokes that I met were just unreal.

“I think just the whole journey, it can be a once in a lifetime opportunity that (the World Cup), you never know if you’re going to get it again.

“I just embraced it all and absolutely loved it. Playing for Ireland and playing for both sides of my family, it meant the world to me.

“Singing the national anthem was quite emotional. Looking back on it and having a bit of time to reflect, I’m so grateful and humbled to be able to pull on that jersey.”