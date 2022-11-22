TIM RYAN has insisted that, before his injury, Adam Crookes was “one of if not the best player” at York City.

Crookes was one of 17 new signings to arrive at York in the summer, following their promotion to the Vanarama National League.

The defender, who is comfortable playing at left-back or centre-back, arrived from Grimsby Town, who earned promotion to the Sky Bet League Two last season.

Crookes made two appearances for City at the beginning of the campaign, putting in strong performances against Woking and Maidstone.

Away at Maidstone, however, a game that the Minstermen lost 2-1, Crookes left the pitch with an ankle injury late in the match.

Crookes had been sidelined for over two months with the injury to his ankle and did not play under former manager John Askey for the remainder of his tenure at the club.

Against Wealdstone, though, the 25-year-old made his return and had a solid game, playing for the full 90 minutes.

“I thought he was excellent,” enthused interim manager Ryan.

“At the start of the season, before his injury, I thought he was one of if not the best player we had. A consistent player.

“Him coming back into the side was a boost. I thought he held his own (against Wealdstone) and had a really good game.”

Crookes was composed as part of a back three, alongside Maxim Kouogun and Fraser Kerr.

He looked comfortable with his passing and quickly reminded the City faithful of his defensive capabilities.

One such example came when, after a poor pass out from goalkeeper Ethan Ross was intercepted by Wealdstone striker Olufela Olomola, the defender raced back to make a great tackle before the number nine could unleash a shot.

Crookes and the back three were flanked by Ryan Fallowfield, who returned after missing the Altrincham game and Alex Whittle.

Playing as wing-backs, the duo occupied a particularly high position against the Stones, playing more as left and right midfielders than defenders.

Though they continuously looked to attack, Whittle and Fallowfield would charge back to aid the defence when necessary.

The movements of the full-backs offered City an increased width when they broke forward, with Whittle and Fallowfield compensating for the natural lack of wingers in a three-at-the-back system.

“It’s front-foot football,” noted Ryan.

“I think when you’re playing front-foot football, it’s got to work, you’ve got to be disciplined in what you do.

“I think we were (against Wealdstone), I think we mastered it. Not so much mastered it, but we did very well at it.

“I do want most players in the middle third and final third, I want them on the front foot, I want them to be combative. I want them enthusiastic to go and win the ball and go and create chances.”