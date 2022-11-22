YORK City have been drawn against Blyth Spartans at home for the third round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The game, York's first in the competition, will be played on the weekend of Saturday, December 17 at the LNER Community Stadium.

Blyth, who compete in the Vanarama National League North, have been struggling domestically this season.

They have won just three games and are currently 23rd in the table, two points adrift of Farsley Celtic, the team above them.

York and Blyth met frequently in the sixth-tier of English football before City’s promotion last season.

The Minstermen have won all five of their latest clashes with Spartans. Blyth’s last win over City came in 2018.

The two sides also faced each other in last year's FA Trophy, though they met in the second round.

A fourth-minute goal from Mark Beck was enough to separate the sides as City beat Blyth 1-0 to advance, the first win under then-interim manager John Askey.

York were one of the 24 National League sides to join the competition at this stage, linking up with the 40 other sides that progressed from the second round.

City enjoyed a tremendous cup run in the FA Trophy last season, being the only then-National League North side to reach the semi-finals.

They were ultimately beaten 3-1 by eventual winners Bromley away from home, despite opening the scoring through Kurt Willoughby.

This loss was only after wins against Blyth, Matlock Town, Slough Town, Morpeth Town and Dagenham and Redbridge, the Minstermen winning against Dagenham on penalties.

It was alongside this stellar cup journey that York managed to win promotion to the National League.