YORK City's winless run extended to seven games after a 2-1 loss to Wealdstone on Saturday.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Set pieces continue to punish City

In the first half against Wealdstone, York looked exceptional. Their pressing was done with intent and they were rightly in the lead at half time.

After the break, however, City played with a slower tempo and their two concessions came from two separate free-kicks.

Headers from Miguel Freckleton and captain Jack Cook, both of whom being scarcely marked, only emphasised the struggles York continue to have with defending set pieces.

In their last seven games, the Minstermen have conceded six times from dead ball situations, posing an issue which, in theory, is rectifiable and something that they will no doubt look to fix swiftly.

2. Crookes looked composed

Defender Adam Crookes joined York from Grimsby Town in the summer, having been part of the side that, last season, earned promotion to the Sky Bet League Two.

Crookes, who is comfortable playing as a left-back or a centre-back, enjoyed a strong start to his life at City, shining against Woking and Maidstone United.

Against Maidstone, Crookes was benched after picking up an ankle injury late in the game, a knock that kept him on the sidelines for the remainder of former manager John Askey’s tenure.

Crookes made his return against Wealdstone as part of a back three and showcased once more how composed a defender he is.

One such instance saw him chase down and tackle Royals striker Olufela Olomola, who intercepted a poor Ethan Ross pass.

Crookes’ return will only strengthen a City defence that, as a whole for much of the campaign, has been a noticeable positive for the Minstermen.

3. City being hurt by not capitalising

The match against Wealdstone encompassed an unfortunate recurrence for City as of late.

Just as they did against Altrincham, York controlled much of the game in its early stages and benefitted from scoring first.

The Minstermen went on to create more chances after their goal, with Manny Duku and Olly Dyson both coming close.

Though half-time may have hindered their momentum, York suffered the punishment of their missed chances when Wealdstone notched two goals in the second half.

4. York can create without Kouhyar

Maziar Kouhyar was completely absent from the City side against Wealdstone due to a slight knock, the first time this season that the attacker has not made a match-day team for York.

Without him, the Minstermen were still capable in creating threats on the Wealdstone goal.

Kouhyar is still an exceptional attacking option for York and will no doubt be involved as soon as possible when he recovers from injury.

It was promising, though, to see that the Minstermen could still create several opportunities on goal without the man many feel is their most creative attacking outlet.

5. Duku a threat up top

Duku arrived at the LNER Community Stadium in the summer, one of 17 new players to arrive after City’s promotion to the Vanarama National League.

City have, so often this season, relied on captain Lenell John-Lewis to lead the attacking line.

The striker has done well so far in the campaign, notching eight goals.

Duku, however, proved against Wealdstone that he is truly capable of playing as a front man, having previously been deployed on the wing or, on occasions as a sole striker, struggling to make much of an impact.

He was relentless in his pressing of the backline, consistently looking to pick-off passes and run in behind, a game plan no doubt assisted by John-Lewis playing as more of a target man.

Any threat that City had against Wealdstone was seemingly lost when Duku came off the pitch, having picked up a knock to his calf late in the first half.