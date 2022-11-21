NICK POPE was an unused substitute for England as they beat Iran 6-2 in their first Group ‘B’ game of the World Cup.

Former City goalkeeper Pope was named to the bench for England’s opening World Cup match.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling in the first half ensured the Three Lions had a comfortable lead at half time.

After the break, Saka notched his second goal of the game just minutes before Mehdi Taremi’s brilliant effort erased England’s clean sheet.

The Three Lions, however, were not deterred, going on to score twice more through substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Taremi netted his second goal of the game deep into injury time, but it was nothing more than a mere consolation.

Pope, who is wearing the number 13 throughout the prestigious competition, is one of three goalkeepers that the Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has brought to Qatar.

The 30-year-old is competing with Everton and current England number one Jordan Pickford and Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale for minutes, as he looks to add to the 10 caps he has already accumulated for his country.

Pope made 24 appearances for York in the 2013/14 season while on loan from Charlton Athletic.

Pope kept 12 clean sheets for City, playing a pivotal role as they finished in the top seven of the Sky Bet League Two.

The Minstermen were ultimately beaten 1-0 by Fleetwood Town across two legs in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Next up for England is a game against the United States of America on Friday (7pm).