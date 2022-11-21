GRAHAM ALEXANDER and Daniel Webb are the joint-favourites with bookmakers for the vacant York City managerial job.

York are looking for a new manager after the sacking of much-loved boss John Askey last week.

Alexander, who most recently managed cinch Premiership side Motherwell in Scotland, was previously the odds-on favourite for the job with BetVictor at odds of 1/2.

Webb, meanwhile, has emerged as a new candidate. The Chesterfield assistant manager shares 2/1 odds for the job with Alexander at the time of writing.

Previous favourite Brian Barry-Murphy has fallen to odds of 6/1 for the job, while current Gateshead boss and former front-runner Mike Williamson is now priced at odds of 20/1.

City’s youth team manager and current interim boss Tim Ryan has ruled himself out of contention for the job, yet still ranks with odds of 25/1.

The Minstermen emphasised that they hope to have a new permanent manager by the end of the month.