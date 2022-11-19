TIM RYAN has insisted that the winless patch York City are currently in is something they have to “get over and get over pretty quickly,” but he and the team remain “positive.”

York fell to a 2-1 defeat to Wealdstone on Saturday at the LNER Community Stadium, losing to a last minute Jack Cook header.

Manny Duku’s headed effort gave City the initial lead, but second-half goals from Miguel Freckleton and Cook condemned the Minstermen to a loss.

It is now seven games without a win for York, who last claimed three points in early October when they beat Torquay United 1-0.

“No, (recent form is) not a concern for me. I’m chilled,” insisted interim manager Ryan.

“As a football club, I think together, the fans, the players, everybody, we can get over this and we can turn the other side of it.

“I looked around the changing room and said to the players, ‘There’s some really good players at this club.’

“Throughout a season, certainly with a newly-promoted side, you’re going to have little patches of football where you don’t quite deserve what you want and today was one of them.

“It’s a patch that we have to get over and get over pretty quickly, but things will turn around. We’re positive, really positive.”

Duku’s goal, just 14 minutes into the game, was a just reward for the striker’s efforts. Partnered with Lenell John-Lewis, the 29-year-old pressed with intent and looked like a constant threat.

He took a knock with just minutes remaining in the first half, however, before being substituted at half-time.

“He’s got a tight calf,” noted Ryan. “I think, again, there’s a little bit of fatigue, he’s not played loads and loads of minutes.

“He sprung off for a header about 40 minutes in, and just felt a little bit of stiffness and tightness on his calf.

“(It’s a) precaution really, we've not got millions of numbers so you go, ‘Bring him off, give the next one a chance and see what he can do.’”

The City fans in attendance, nearly 5,000, were vocal in their dislike towards the sacking of popular manager John Askey on Wednesday.

Regardless of their chants towards the board, they were nothing but supportive towards the players.

“I think that’s a credit to the players, nobody else,” said Ryan. “I think that’s credit to them.

"It could’ve gone either way, we’re not silly enough to think that (it couldn’t have).

“But the way they set off and came out on the front foot is what the crowd want to see.

"I thought they got behind us and that’s a credit to the players.”