CHANTS of “sack the board” and “Glen Henderson, get out of our club” rang around the LNER Community Stadium as York City were beaten 2-1 by Wealdstone.

Manny Duku’s header in the opening 15 minutes of the game was cancelled out by Miguel Freckleton’s own aerial effort in the second half.

Wealdstone captain Jack Cook scored with the last meaningful kick of the game to ensure the win for the visitors on what was already an emotional day for City fans.

It was the first game for over a year that they had attended without the much-loved John Askey as manager, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Askey, York were promoted from the Vanarama National League North, reached an Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final and enjoyed a comfortable start to the current season.

City fans ensured that their opinions were heard throughout the match, chanting in support of Askey and scrutinising the board and chairman Henderson for their decision to sack the 58-year-old.

Tim Ryan, who has been placed in interim charge of City as they continue the search for a new, permanent manager, reverted to a three-at-the-back system against Wealdstone.

Adam Crookes started, making his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury away at Maidstone back in August, a game the Minstermen lost 2-1.

Ryan Fallowfield, who was absent from York’s team against Altrincham, returned to the side, as did centre-back Fraser Kerr.

Mitch Hancox was deployed in the midfield as Manny Duku started alongside captain Lenell John-Lewis up front.

Alex Hurst, Gus Mafuta, Luke James and Michael Duckworth all dropped to the bench as Maziar Kouhyar and Sam Sanders were both absent from the squad.

In what was the first ever meeting between the two sides, it was York that started the brightest.

Amidst chants of “John Askey’s barmy army,” Olly Dyson was played through on goal in only the second minute.

Dyson unleashed a shot, but it was a simple save for Sam Howes.

In the sixth minute, the crowd around the LNER stood in unison to raise ‘red cards’ made by Y Front, in unison with former manager Askey.

City could well have opened the scoring when, from a brilliantly delivered corner, Crookes rose and headed for goal.

His header was denied by the crossbar and on the follow-up, John-Lewis’ effort was scrambled off the line.

Mere moments later, the Minstermen won yet another corner after a brillant run from Dyson.

It was Dyson that swung the set piece into the box, his in-swinging delivery finding the head of Duku, who thrashed an effort beyond Howes to give York the lead.

Howes was called into action twice more soon after City opened the scoring, diving low to parry away shots from Duku and Dyson respectively.

Wealdstone struggled to create much in the first half, but nearly profited from a rare mistake by Ethan Ross.

The shot-stopper played a poor pass that was intercepted by Olufela Olomola, but the Stones striker was denied expertly by the returning Crookes.

For much of the first half, City looked relentless in attack, pressing consistently and putting Wealdstone under continuous pressure.

The Royals threatened briefly through an Allarakhia cross, but there was no-one on the end of it as the visitors entered the breakdown by a goal.

A much slower tempo accompanied the second half. City’s pressing seemed to lack the same intent that it had before half-time.

“Stand up if you love Askey” rang around the LNER early in the half as Wealdstone winger Tarryn Allarakhia posed problems for the City backline.

Just after the hour mark, John-Lewis took the ball into his stride as he got into the box. He unleashed a shot that was well blocked.

The rebound came to midfielder Hancox who got a driven shot on goal off, but once again, Wealdstone defended the effort well.

York went on to concede a free-kick just inside their own half which, taken quickly, was hit into the box by Wealdstone.

The cross found Freckleton, who had drifted into the area and nodded beyond Ross while completely unmarked.

City looked to swiftly reduce the deficit, going back up the pitch and winning a free-kick that Alex Whittle stood over.

The left-back’s delivery was pacey and well-hit, but fizzed past everyone in the box and out for a goal-kick.

Though the game was progressing, York remained strong in defence, holding firm against four consecutive Wealdstone corners.

Breaking forward, City soon found Fallowfield in space on the right wing. After his first cross was sent back, his second reached Hurst who had been brought off the bench.

The winger thrashed an effort on goal, but it was saved brilliantly by Howes and from the resulting corner, York couldn’t profit.

When no set piece was awarded after James was bundled over at the half-way line, Kerr conceded a free-kick.

Floated into the box, the cross found Wealdstone captain Jack Cook who nodded an effort into the goal to seal the three points for the visitors as City fell to their seventh game without a win.

York City: Ross, 5, Fallowfield, 7, Crookes, 6, Kouogun, 6, (Hurst 78’, N/A), Kerr, 6, Whittle, 7, Pybus, 6, Dyson, 7, Hancox, 7 (Mafuta 86’, N/A), John-Lewis (C), 6, Duku, 7 (James 45’, 5)

Unused subs: Whitley, Duckworth

Goals: Duku (14’)

Yellow cards: Kerr (90’)

Wealdstone: Howes, Cook (C), Barker, Freckleton, Kinsella, Charles, Dyer (Ferguson 78’), Obiero, McGregor (Kretzschmar 64’), Olomola (Akinola 86’), Allarakhia

Unused subs: Barrett, Mundle-Smith

Goals: Freckleton (68’), Cook (90’)

York City’s star man: Olly Dyson. The midfielder brought a much-needed energy to the midfield, having a strong game alongside Mitch Hancox.

Stats for York City v Wealdstone:

Shots (on target): 6 (4) | 4 (2)

Fouls committed: 12 | 6

Offsides: 1 | 0

Corners: 3 | 8

Attendance: 4,770 (230 away fans)

Referee: David Richardson