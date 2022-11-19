YORK City chairman Glen Henderson has deleted his Twitter account after receiving backlash for the sacking of manager John Askey.

Askey’s dismissal on Wednesday was met with uproar from City fans after a successful year for the club under his guidance.

The Minstermen earned promotion to the Vanarama National League and are, so far, eight points clear of the relegation zone in the fifth tier.

Henderson’s final tweet, which addressed Askey’s sacking, read: "After taking some time away from social media, I would like to address this myself.

"I would like to apologise for the way this information has been handled.

"We all recognise the mistakes made as a team and we can all learn from this.

"We all love the club and we all want the club to succeed.

"Please get behind the players (today)! It’s time for a new beginning, no one is bigger than the club."