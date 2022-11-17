YORK City Supporters’ Trust board member Chris Tune has emphasised that the Trust “needs to change.”

York fans are still reeling from the surprise sacking of much loved manager John Askey.

After just over a year at the club, in which he guided them to the Vanarama National League and an Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final, Askey was dismissed on Wednesday.

In July, former York City owner Jason McGill’s JMP Packaging sold their 75 per cent stake in the club to the Trust.

Glen Henderson was later confirmed as the new chairman of City and his purchase of 51 per cent of the club left the Trust with 49 per cent.

In late September, it was announced that Trust chairman Mike Brown would join the club board alongside chief executive Alastair Smith and Henderson.

“Awful day,” said Tune on Twitter after Askey’s sacking was announced. “Gutted and surprised.

“(I) share (the) fans’ views and will be representing them at meetings. Trust needs to change - which I knew coming in.”

Fellow Trust board member Jim Calverley also shared the opinion that the current model needs to change.

“A day I wasn’t expecting and one I wasn’t prepared for,” he said. “I will be forever grateful for John Askey, his contribution to giving our club its pride back is unrivalled.

“Finding out (on Wednesday), the disappointment hit me like it’s hit many on (Twitter).

“I’ll get the opportunity to ask questions and where I can I’ll report the answers.

“I still believe in a Trust based model as it puts fans at the heart of the club but, clearly ours needs to change, modernise and engage more with fans.

“I’m prepared to do my bit but right now I’m not sure what that looks like.

“I’ve tried to reply where possible and if I can add value. I’ll continue to do so but remember, I don’t run the football club and don’t know intricate details.”