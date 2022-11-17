TIM RYAN will take temporary charge of York City for their game against Wealdstone on Saturday.

York will face Wealdstone at the LNER Community Stadium (3pm) in the Vanarama National League.

Ryan will be assisted by left-back Scott Barrow, who has not played so far this season due to a cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Boston United when the Minstermen beat them 2-0 in the Vanarama National League North play-off final in May.

Kingsley James, York’s first-team coach under Askey, is understood to have turned down the opportunity to take temporary charge.

Ryan joined York in 2018 as the youth team manager, having filled the role of Sam Collins who was promoted to first-team boss.

He had previously worked in youth football at Doncaster Rovers before moving to the Minstermen.

It will be City’s first game without John Askey for over a year, the club having shockingly sacked the manager on Wednesday.

During his time at the club, Askey guided York back to the National League after a five-year spell in the sixth-tier of English football, while taking City to the semi-finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

In the first of two statements released by the Minstermen regarding Askey’s departure, they emphasised their aim to make a permanent managerial appointment by the end of the month.