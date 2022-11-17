NATHAN THOMAS has labelled John Askey as “one of the best managers I’ve been lucky enough to work with” following his sacking from York City.

York shockingly announced on Wednesday that they had parted ways with popular manager Askey.

In just over a year at the club, Askey guided City back to the Vanarama National League and reached an Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final.

The Minstermen currently sit 12th in the fifth-tier, eight points clear of the relegation zone and just six points off a play-off position.

This season, Askey guided York to the first round of the Emirates FA Cup, where they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Speaking on Askey’s sacking on Instagram, winger Thomas said: “Gutted with what’s gone on today but football never fails to surprise me.

“Would like to thank the gaffer for everything he has done for me on a personal level.

“He gave me a second chance at a career when others said I was finished and for that, I will be forever grateful.

“One of the best managers I’ve been lucky enough to work with and an even better bloke.

“I’m sure you’ll be successful wherever you decide to go and I hope one day we cross paths again.

“All the best gaffer.”

Midfielder AJ Greaves reacted to the news on Twitter, stating: “Football,” followed by a crying laughter emoji and an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders.

“What a manager on and off the pitch. All the best gaffer.”

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross also responded to the surprising decision on Instagram, commenting three emoji faces with steam coming from their noses.

Right-back Michael Duckworth, on the day of Askey’s departure, branded it an “outrageous decision.”

Fellow right-back Ryan Fallowfield and left-back Scott Barrow both described the sacking as “madness.”