RICHARD CRESSWELL has confirmed that he is not in the race for the vacant York City managerial role.

York are looking for a new manager after the sacking of John Askey earlier in the week.

BetVictor had former City striker Cresswell listed as the second favourite for the job at odds of 12/1.

In a statement released on Twitter, Cresswell said: "Just for the record, I have absolutely no interest in the York City job.

"I'm a supporter and love going to the games with my kids."