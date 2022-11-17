RICHARD CRESSWELL has confirmed that he is not in the race for the vacant York City managerial role.
York are looking for a new manager after the sacking of John Askey earlier in the week.
BetVictor had former City striker Cresswell listed as the second favourite for the job at odds of 12/1.
In a statement released on Twitter, Cresswell said: "Just for the record, I have absolutely no interest in the York City job.
"I'm a supporter and love going to the games with my kids."
