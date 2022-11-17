JONATHAN GREENING has confirmed on social media that he will not be taking the vacant managerial role at York City.

On Wednesday, York confirmed the shock sacking of popular manager John Askey.

In just over a year at the club, Askey guided York to promotion from the Vanarama National League North through the play-offs and reached the semi-finals of last season’s Isuzu FA Trophy.

The 58-year-old, earlier this year, turned down a move to Sky Bet League Two side Rochdale and signed a new deal with the Minstermen until the end of the 2023/24 season.

After Askey’s sacking, former City midfielder and current Scarborough Athletic manager Greening was the bookmaker’s favourite to take the role, priced at odds of just 2/1.

The 43-year-old, who spent four years at City across two spells, has enjoyed a stellar time at Scarborough, getting them promoted to the National League North in which, after 19 games, they currently sit third.

Amidst the speculation, Greening released a statement on social media distancing himself from the vacant York managerial role.

“Don’t worry Scarborough Athletic,” he said. “Why would I go to a club that treats a well respected manager like John Askey the way York City have.

“Disgraceful behaviour. Plus, I like to pick my own team and formation.”

York have noted in a statement that they are aiming to make a permanent appointment by the end of the month.

Tim Ryan, City’s youth team manager, will take temporary charge as the Minstermen host Wealdstone on Saturday (3pm).