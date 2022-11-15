TARA STANLEY has been named in the Rugby League World Cup team of the tournament.

England faced New Zealand in the competition’s semi-final on Monday night, but fell to a 20-6 defeat at the LNER Community Stadium.

Despite England’s loss, Valkyrie star Stanley has been recognised for her exceptional tournament.

Stanley finished as England’s top scorer at the World Cup, notching six tries in four games.

She scored a brace in the first game of the tournament, as England beat Brazil 72-4, before notching a hat-trick against Canada in the team’s next match, a 54-4 victory.

Stanley’s final try came against Papua New Guinea, who England beat 42-4 to ensure they came through Group ‘A’ unbeaten.

An already impressive run of form is perhaps enhanced when it is taken into account that Stanley, a full-back by trade and a player that was deployed as a full-back throughout last season, spent the competition at centre for Craig Richards’ side.

Stanley also made the long list for the Golden Boot award, but was not part of the shortlist that was later released.

On that shortlist, however, was Stanley’s England team-mate Courtney Winfield-Hill.