THE RUGBY Football League have confirmed that the 2023 Betfred Summer Bash will be held at the LNER Community Stadium in May.

Across the bank holiday weekend, May 27 to May 28, York will host the prestigious Betfred Championship occasion, as first reported by the Press.

The RFL have confirmed that York Knights will take on Featherstone Rovers on the Saturday.

Also on the first day of the event, Toulouse Olympique will take on London Broncos, Widnes Vikings will face Swinton Lions and Barrow Raiders will clash with fellow Cumbrians Whitehaven.

On the Sunday, Keighley Cougars will face Bradford Bulls as Halifax Panthers face off against Batley Bulldogs.

Newcastle Thunder and Sheffield Eagles will also play each other.

Finally on the Sunday, York Valkyrie will face Warrington Wolves, ensuring that a York team plays on each day of the event.

“The LNER Community Stadium and the city of York are exciting new venues for the Betfred Championship Summer Bash in 2023,” enthused RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster.

“York has been a key venue through the Rugby League World Cup, including staging a superb event for the Women’s Semi Finals with a record rugby crowd of more than 7,000, and as a popular base for a number of teams.

“There will be a fresh feel to the Bash in 2023, with the return of Toulouse Olympique, Swinton Lions and Keighley Cougars whose derby match against Bradford Bulls promises to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

“We are also delighted to include a Betfred Women’s Super League fixture in the programme, reflecting York’s rapid progress in the competition in recent years, and also Warrington’s success in earning promotion to the top tier.”

The showpiece of the division was, from 2015 to 2019, held at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool.

After a two-season break due to the coronavirus pandemic, it returned last year to Headingley Stadium.

After a disappointing turnout of just 10,763 supporters however, the event has been moved to York.