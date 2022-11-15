NICK POPE has been given the squad number 13 for England ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Former York City shot-stopper Pope was named as part of England’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, which they will begin with a game against Iran on Monday (1pm UK time kick-off).
England will then face America on Friday (7pm) and Wales on Tuesday, November 29 (7pm) to round out their Group ‘B’ games.
Pope’s shirt number suggests that he will be behind Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has been given the number one shirt.
Pickford has been England manager Gareth Southgate’s preferred option in recent tournaments, such as the Euros in 2020, when the Three Lions reached the final.
Squad numbers: 1. Pickford, 2. Walker, 3. Shaw, 4. Rice, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 7. Grealish, 8. Henderson, 9. Kane, 10. Sterling, 11. Rashford, 12. Trippier, 13. Pope, 14. Phillips, 15. Dier, 16. Coady, 17. Saka, 18. Alexander-Arnold, 19. Mount, 20. Foden, 21. White, 22. Bellingham, 23. Ramsdale, 24. Wilson, 25. Maddison, 26. Gallagher
