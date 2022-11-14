YORK City were beaten 2-1 by Altrincham away from home on Saturday night.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Recent form of slight concern

York’s form across the last five games, as a whole, has been of slight concern.

City are seated comfortably in mid-table, benefitting greatly from a strong start to the season.

The Minstermen lost just four of their opening 14 matches in the Vanarama National League, winning six and drawing four.

Their last win in the fifth-tier, however, came against Torquay United over a month ago, a 1-0 victory at the LNER Community Stadium.

In the form table over the last five games, City are 22nd, with just two points from 15.

It is, of course, worth considering that there is still plenty of time for the Minstermen to return to form.

Winger Alex Hurst, who was a real focal point in attack for York at times, is just returning from a three-game suspension.

The Minstermen can also look forward to the eventual returns of Nathan Thomas, AJ Greaves and Paddy McLaughlin, the latter from loan, who will surely bolster the squad further.

2. City facing trouble away from home

After six games on the road, City had one of the strongest away forms in the league, winning three, drawing two and losing just one of those matches.

Since then, however, York are winless in four on the road, picking up just one point from 12 which came in the draw away at Boreham Wood.

The recent falter has seen the Minstermen drop to the 10th-best team on the road in the Vanarama National League. Still being in the top 10, however, is strong, perhaps especially for a newly-promoted side.

The recent winless stretch, though, is something City will surely look to rectify swiftly.

3. City still poor against lower-placed teams

Of the teams that are placed 16th or under in the National League, City have already faced eight of them this season.

From a possible 24 points against these sides, the Minstermen have accumulated just eight.

York overcame both Yeovil Town and Torquay by one-goal margins and drew with Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic.

FC Halifax Town, Aldershot Town, Maidstone and most recently Altrincham, however, have all beaten City.

The loss at Alty highlighted that York’s struggles against the lower-placed teams in the league are still present, for whatever reason that may be.

4. Duckworth a strong option

Michael Duckworth began the season strongly, scoring in a 2-0 win against Woking in City’s first game of the campaign.

From there, however, due to a knock he acquired in that match, the right-back went on to miss the next 16 league games of the term for York.

Duckworth made his return for the Minstermen in the second round of the North Riding Senior Cup, a 2-0 loss to Whitby Town.

Since then, the 30-year-old has played against Boreham Wood and Altrincham, showcasing what he is capable of.

The full-back was strong defensively in both games, with the match against Altrincham another reminder of Duckworth’s quality.

It was Duckworth that set up Maxim Kouogun’s goal, brilliantly heading Alex Whittle’s corner back into the box.

5. Ross continues to impress

The on loan shot-stopper Ethan Ross, despite conceding twice, had yet another strong performance against Altrincham.

Ross made a handful of important saves to deny the Robins from scoring and the margin could well have been greater had he not been on form.