JESS PARK marked her international debut with a goal, scoring against Japan as England won 4-0.

Goals from Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone gave England a comfortable lead in what was the first of two scheduled international friendlies.

Park, a former York City junior, entered the game late as a substitute, replacing Georgia Stanway.

Just two minutes later the attacker scored her first international goal on what was her maiden appearance for the Lionesses.

After some brilliant work from Ebony Salmon to create space in the box, she played the ball across to Park for an easy finish.

The 20-year-old progressed through York’s Regional Talent Club programme in her youth, going on to join former Women’s Super League champions Manchester City in 2017.

Park is currently on loan at Everton, for whom she scored on her first start and earned her first call up to the senior England squad earlier this year.