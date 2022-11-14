SUNDAY marked one year since John Askey became the manager of York City.

Askey initially joined York on a temporary basis in November last year to support former manager Steve Watson.

After just one game in that role, a 0-0 draw away at Curzon Ashton, Watson left the club with immediate effect.

Askey was appointed as the interim manager of City and successfully led the Minstermen from mid-table obscurity in the Vanarama National League North to the National League after a five-season absence.

The 58-year-old has managed 59 games for City, winning 28, drawing 14 and losing just 17 of those matches.

Under Askey’s management, York sealed a return to the National League after winning the National League North play-offs.

Last season, they reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy in a run that included a win over Dagenham and Redbridge who, at the time, were in the division above City.

Since their promotion, the Minstermen have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and currently sit 12th, 12 places and 11 points ahead of fellow promoted side Gateshead.

After a struggling start to last season, City hit a strong run of form under Askey that rocketed them up the sixth-tier table.

He was named manager of the month in February after winning five games from five, as part of an eventual 12-game unbeaten run.

Askey signed a permanent deal in March earlier this year and in September signed a one-year extension after turning down an approach from Sky Bet League Two side Rochdale.

Askey’s York City side are yet to concede more than three goals in a single match.

Their heaviest defeats under Askey have been 3-0 losses to Alfreton Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Kidderminster Harriers.

His biggest win at York came just last month, when City put five past Barnet at The Hive in a comfortable victory.

In cup competitions, Askey’s Minstermen have won six of the eight games they’ve played across the FA Trophy and Emirates FA Cup.