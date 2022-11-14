PADDY MCLAUGHLIN has joined Kidderminster Harriers on a one-month loan as Scott Burgess returns to York City.

McLaughlin has been battling a hip injury for the entirety of the 2022/23 season so far, making just one appearance for York.

He played in the 2-0 loss to Whitby Town in the second round of the North Riding Senior Cup and though he made the bench for City’s Emirates FA Cup ties against Bury AFC and Shrewsbury Town, he featured in neither.

McLaughlin is yet to make a Vanarama National League appearance this season and leaves on loan to step up his recovery from injury.

The 31-year-old joined the Minstermen in 2019, initially on loan, from Hartlepool United to begin what was his second stint at the club.

After the loan’s conclusion, the midfielder made his move to York permanent, having previously played for the club from 2011 until 2013, when he departed for Grimsby Town.

McLaughlin was part of the much-loved ‘Wembley Twice’ team of the 2011/12 season, the York side that won promotion through the then-Conference Premier play-offs and won the FA Trophy at Wembley Stadium within eight days of each other.

Burgess, meanwhile, made six appearances for Kidderminster during his time there, having joined them on a loan deal that was planned to run until January.

The midfielder, who last season was part of the Grimsby Town team that won promotion to the Sky Bet League Two, was one of 17 summer arrivals after City’s promotion to the National League.

Before his departure, Burgess played in five games for the Minstermen, the latest of which being York’s 3-1 loss to Notts County in September.

Kidderminster are currently 14th in the National League North, but are only three points behind play-off sitting Chorley in seventh.

The Harriers, however, are winless in November, having gone through a four-game losing streak.