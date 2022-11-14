YORK RLFC have launched their new kits for the upcoming 2023 season.

Produced by Oxen, the kits were showcased at Thor’s Tipi over the weekend in a launch event held by the club.

Amber and white chevrons adorn the black strip in what is York’s new principal shirt. The alternate shirts, meanwhile, have a black chest with amber and grey chevrons, though are predominantly white.

The Knights and Valkyrie have a different group of shirt partners for the first time there have been different groups for the men’s and women’s teams in club history.

Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants are the Knights’ main shirt partner, while the main sponsor for Valkyrie is Nutrein.

The main sponsors on the kits for both teams are joined by: Ice3 Property Finance, Fido Money, Autohorn Fleet Services, York St John University, Hilton York, Burflex Scaffolding, Nfinnerty Electrical and Bartercard.

The Knights will don their new kit in the Betfred Championship as they seek promotion to the Betfred Super League under new head coach Andrew Henderson.

In what will be Henderson’s first season in charge, ex-head coach James Ford has left the club in a strong position.

Last campaign, for the first time in their history, York reached the play-off semi-finals of the Championship after beating Halifax Panthers 26-24 at The Shay.

The Knights were ultimately beaten 70-10 in the semi-finals by Leigh Leopards, then Centurions, who went on to secure promotion to the top flight.

Valkyrie, meanwhile, are coming off one of their strongest seasons. Under the guidance of director of rugby Lindsay Anfield, the then-York City Knights Ladies reached the Betfred Women’s Super League grand final for the first time.

They were ultimately beaten 12-4 by Leeds Rhinos Women, in a season that Valkyrie also won their first League Leaders’ Shield in.