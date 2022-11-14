YORK City’s stadium announcer Rob Havercroft has been awarded the Vanarama National League’s volunteer of the month award.

Havercroft has been the voice of City since Bootham Crescent and has continued to be so at the LNER Community Stadium.

He also serves as a key contributor to the matchday programme, providing insight in the ‘away days’ section, offering information on travel, facts and key players for the opposition and any connections to the Minstermen.

Elsewhere, Havercroft volunteers his time to quiz nights and fan forums, among other activities.

Havercroft is also the stadium announcer for York City Ladies and any grassroots finals at the stadium.

Havercroft will be presented with the award on Saturday, ahead of the Minstermen’s clash with Wealdstone at the LNER.