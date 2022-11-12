YORK City’s winless run extended to six games after Altrincham came back from a goal down at Moss Lane to win 2-1.

Maxim Kouogun’s second goal of the season gave City the lead within the opening third of the first half, netting after Michael Duckworth headed an Alex Whittle corner back across the box.

Altrincham grew steadily into the game throughout the first half and benefited greatly within minutes of the play’s resumption after the break.

A great cross from Eddy Jones found Elliot Newby who, completely unmarked, thrashed a shot beyond Ethan Ross.

Alty maintained their impressive hold over the game as the second half went on, notching a second goal through Ryan Colclough with just over 15 minutes to go.

The loss extended City’s winless run in all competitions to six, their last victory coming against Bury AFC last month in the fourth-qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

After a strong start, which was rewarded with a deserved goal, City fell flat. In both of their concessions, the goalscorer was wide open.

City were looking to build on what was a well-earned point away at play-off sitting Boreham Wood in mid-week.

John-Lewis’ first-half penalty gave the Minstermen an initial lead before former York man Jamal Fyfield levelled the game.

With the game just four days prior to City’s clash with Altrincham, some changes were perhaps expected.

Alex Hurst, who made the bench on Tuesday after returning from a three-game suspension, started over Luke James.

Lively attacker Maziar Kouhyar came back into the starting side and Maxim Kouogun returned to the team, having been absent with a calf injury.

Fraser Kerr dropped to the bench as Ryan Fallowfield missed out on the squad entirely.

York started the game well, winning a corner just minutes into the match. Kouhyar’s delivery, however, hit the first Altrincham defender.

In the opening stages, City controlled much of the game. They looked comfortable in midfield and defence and were threatening when breaking forward.

From another poor Kouhyar corner, City maintained possession with Gus Mafuta doing exceptionally well to break down the right.

His pass was deflected behind for a corner which, taken by Whittle, was fired deep into the box.

The set piece found the head of Duckworth, who did really well to nod the ball back across the area.

His pass found Kouogun who, despite being marshalled by two Alty defenders, powered through to open the scoring.

The Robins looked to respond immediately through Josh Lundstram, but his effort from range was straight at Ross.

Ranging down the right wing, Kouhyar did exceptionally well to break past two Altrincham defenders, earning York a free-kick when he was fouled.

The Afghanistan international fired a cross in from a threatening position, but his ball was too deep and went beyond everyone in the box.

City’s second effort on goal came through Olly Dyson, who rifled a strike from 25 yards out towards Oliver Byrne in the Alty net. His shot, however, fizzed wide.

The Minstermen quickly retained possession from the goal kick and were adamant that John-Lewis was fouled, though referee Daniel Middleton waived away any chance of a free-kick.

John-Lewis would go on to have a great chance, volleying over from just yards out, however the flag was raised for offside.

Altrincham grew steadily into the game and looked to find James Jones from a free-kick in a promising position.

Kouogun, though, did really well to clear the initial danger. The attacking threat returned with a dangerous ball into the box, but no-one could get there for the Robins.

Just moments later, Alty captain Toby Mullarkey broke forward, thrashing a shot towards goal that went wide of the far post.

York picked up two yellow cards within as many minutes when Dan Pybus and Dyson were both booked for fouls, as they looked to slow down the efforts of their hosts.

Altrincham’s best effort of the first half came in its final seconds. Kouogun broke forward and lost possession, leaving him out of position as Alty broke forward.

Conn-Clarke was played through on goal and was denied only by a fantastic save from Ross.

The hosts opened the second half by continuing their attacking efforts that had grown before the break.

Within minutes they had earned both a corner and a free-kick in a dangerous position, though neither yielded the equalising goal.

City, however, also threatened in attack. A shot from Kouhyar took a deflection that, only just, carried it over the crossbar.

After a spell of build-up in midfield, Altrincham looked to attack through Colclough, the winger playing Eddy Jones down the left wing.

Jones’ cross was well-placed, finding an open and unmarked Newby in the area who smashed a shot beyond Ross.

Just after the hour mark, Whittle did exceptionally well to not only keep the ball in play on the left, but win a free-kick right on the byline.

The free-kick found John-Lewis, who headed well over the crossbar.

Ross, after a relatively quiet second half, was called into action when Colclough broke into the box from the left.

His strike across goal was saved by a strong hand from the shot-stopper, but just a minute later, Altrincham would take the lead.

A great ball forward after City lost possession found Colclough, who was one-on-one after breaching a stretched York backline.

His curling finish beat Ross to give the Robins the lead.

Whittle, who had a solid game overall, did well to make space on the left, firing a perfectly weighted ball into the box.

He was looking for John-Lewis, but the City captain was mere inches from making contact.

Into stoppage time, a Pybus free-kick found the head of Kerr, but his effort was tame and wide of the mark.

Duckworth did brilliantly to make space down the right, breaking beyond the Altrincham defence and playing a ball across the box.

He found John-Lewis, but the striker could only fire his effort over the bar.

Altrincham: Byrne, Mullarkey (C), Baines, Jones, Jones, Lundstram, Marriott (Osborne 79’), Newby, Conn-Clarke (Kaja 79’), Colclough, Jennings (Dinanga 86’)

Unused subs: Hulme, Cooper

Goals: Newby (53’), Colclough (74’)

Yellow cards: Jones (50’), Baines (90’)

York City: Ross, 6, Duckworth, 6, Kouogun, 6, Sanders, 5, Whittle, 6, Pybus, 6, Dyson, 5 (Hancox 63’, 4), Mafuta, 4 Kouhyar, 4 (James 81’, N/A), John-Lewis (C), 5, Hurst, 5 (Kerr 81’, N/A)

Unused subs: Whitley, Duku

Goals: Kouogun (15’)

Yellow cards: Pybus (40’), Dyson (42’), Sanders (71’)

York City’s star man: Alex Whittle. The left-back was solid in defence and one of City’s more threatening options in attack.

Stats for Altrincham v York:

Shots (on target): 5 (4) | 6 (1)

Fouls committed: 6 | 12

Offsides: 1 | 1

Corners: 6 | 8

Attendance: 2,371 (511 York fans)

Referee: Daniel Middleton