CRAIG RICHARDS insists that will not be “panicked into making changes to please other people” when deciding Tara Stanley’s position for England.

York Valkyrie ace Stanley has featured at right centre during England’s three World Cup Group ‘A’ matches, despite having won this year’s Woman of Steel for her performances almost exclusively at full-back.

Instead, Leeds Rhinos talent Fran Goldthorp has taken the full-back spot.

The switch has had little impact on Stanley’s performances, the 29-year-old having scored six tries in the three group stage matches.

England head coach Richards said after last week’s 72-4 victory over Brazil that Stanley would play at full-back “at some stage”.

But he now appears undecided heading into Monday night’s semi-final against New Zealand (7.30pm) at the LNER Community Stadium.

“It’s hard to change a winning formula and at the moment, we’ve got a winning formula,” he said.

“Fran is fantastic at full-back and Tara is fantastic in the centres.

“I actually like Tara with less pressure on her, because she’s the vice-captain as well.

“In the centres, there’s less pressure on her to bring the centres and wingers into the game.

“At the moment, I like it as it is. But when we sleep on it and we get together again (in training), things could change.”

On Stanley’s current record of six tries from three matches, Richards added: “That speaks for itself.

“We take the pelters but at the end of the day, she’s scored six tries, she’s defending really well and playing well, just like everybody else.

“I definitely won’t be panicked into making changes to please other people.”

Elsewhere on the selection front, Richards confirmed that the late withdrawal of York back-rower Hollie Dodd in Wednesday’s 42-4 win over Papua New Guinea was a precautionary decision.

“She’s fine, it was a little bit of a precaution more than anything and from what I hear, she’s absolutely fine,” said Richards in his post-match press conference.

“It was one of those games where it got to a stage where ‘Do we take Hollie off? Do we take Jodie (Cunningham) off? Do we give Courtney (Winfield-Hill) or Rochey (Georgia Roche) a rest?’

“It got a bit messy at the end. With what happened with Hollie at the end, the doctor made the call. It was a precaution really.”