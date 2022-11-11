JON LUKE KIRBY has joined York RLFC Knights from Betfred Super League side Huddersfield Giants for the 2023 season.

Kirby debuted for Huddersfield in 2019 before spending time with Hunslet and Dewsbury Rams on loan, where he made 12 and 14 appearances for the respective clubs.

“When I first took a look at our squad, it was evident we had more strength in depth in some positions over others,” noted Knights head coach Andrew Henderson.

“The front row was an area I felt we could add to, so I was pleased when I discovered Jon was available and willing to take an opportunity with us.

“Injury in the past two seasons has played its part in Jon’s ability to establish himself but he has gained valuable experience training full-time and playing in the Championship with loan spells at Halifax and Dewsbury.

“I was impressed with Jon when we spoke and the conversation backed up my due diligence that he was honest and a good person.

“He’s an industrious player with a good work ethic. I am very much looking forward to working with him and I’m hopeful we will see Jon improve further in our environment.”

Kirby himself added: “I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started. After speaking to Hendo, I’m confident that it will be a fantastic place for me to play rugby league and I’m really grateful for the opportunity York have given me.

“I think it will be a great place to get back playing and to find some good form.

"In terms of short-term goals, I’m looking forward to having a good pre-season and working really hard.

"I’m keen to get myself fit and in good shape to perform in the coming season.

“Long-term, I want to win. I want to do good things with York and win everything that we can possibly win. That will be my attitude week by week.

“I see myself as a player based around hard work and with a strong work ethic.

"I will be trying to bring that attitude and graft to the team and, fingers crossed, that will bring with it a good pre-season and a big 2023.”