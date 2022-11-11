JOHN ASKEY has insisted that York City have got “pretty much a full squad” ahead of their clash with Altrincham tomorrow.

York will travel to Moss Lane (5.20pm kick-off) to take on an Altrincham side that have lost their last two games at home, being beaten by Barnet 2-0 and Wealdstone 1-0.

City, meanwhile, will look to build from an impressive point they earned away at Boreham Wood, who currently occupy a play-off position.

The Minstermen were without Maxim Kouogun, who continued to struggle with a calf injury.

Lenell John-Lewis, however, returned and scored on Tuesday night, having been battling the same problem.

“There’s only Nathan Thomas who’s not involved now,” noted City boss Askey. “Even Adam Crookes is able to join in.

“We’ve got pretty much a full squad, the only other one is AJ (Greaves), we’re doing well.”

On the bench against Boreham Wood was winger Alex Hurst, who made his return after serving a three-game suspension.

The winger was dismissed against Aldershot Town last month and across his absence, Luke James has hit a run of form, performing well in place of Hurst.

When asked if Hurst and Maziar Kouhyar, who was also on the bench on Tuesday, would be raring to go, Askey replied: “I hope so. Whether they start or not, I’m sure they’ll play some part in the game.

“That’s what we’ve got, we’re able to mix it up a little bit and we’ll be able to do that (against Altrincham).

“Whoever plays, I expect them to want to keep the shirt and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Robins are currently placed 18th in the Vanarama National League, seven places and six points behind York, who sit in 11th.

A win for City could see them be just one point away from the play-off places, albeit they have played a game more than some teams in the league.

“(We’re expecting) a footballing game, they’ll try and play and it’s important that we do as well and try and impose our game on them,” insisted Askey.

“Altrincham have done ever so well since they came up, I think this time, they’ve gone full-time for the first time and they’ve got some good players.

“They’ve just brought in two (players) from Stockport (County) and it shows that the ambition of the club is probably bigger now than what it was in previous years.

“It’s been a well-run club for a number of years now. I think they’ve had their trials and tribulations but for about six or seven years now, behind the scenes, it’s been really well run and it’s showing on the pitch.

“They’ve got a manager (Phil Parkinson) there who has done a really good job and they try and play good football with limited resources.

“But that’s starting to grow for them, as regards to resources. I’m surprised that they are where they are, but I think if you watched the games that they’ve played in, they’ve been unlucky.”

After a tough run for City that, over the last month, has included matches against Chesterfield, Southend United, Shrewsbury Town and Boreham Wood, the Minstermen have a more favourable stretch incoming.

After facing Altrincham, they will play Wealdstone and Dorking Wanderers, who currently sit below them in the table.

“I think we need to get on 30 points as quickly as possible,” insisted Askey.

“If we can do that before the Christmas period, then it sets us up nicely.

“As soon as you can get on to 40 points, then you start to really look, especially if you can do that before January.

“It’s an important time and we need a win, it’s as simple as that. If we can get a win (against Altrincham), it sets us up nicely for the other two games.”