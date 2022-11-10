YORK City’s clash with Gateshead FC away from home has been rearranged to Monday, January 2.

The game was initially set to be played on Sunday, January 1, but Gateshead requested a change in the date.

The alteration was agreed by both clubs and the Vanarama National League.

The match will now be played on January 2, kicking off at 3pm at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Prior to that, the two sides will meet on Boxing Day at the LNER Community Stadium.

Gateshead won the National League North last season, earning the sole automatic promotion spot in the sixth tier.

They and City have enjoyed starts of vastly different fortunes, with the Tynesiders currently rooted to the bottom of the National League table.

The Minstermen, meanwhile, are currently 11th, just four points away from a play-off position, having notched six wins, six draws and six losses so far this term.

Gateshead, meanwhile, have won just twice all season, drawing seven and losing eight of their other 15 games.

The Tynesiders’ last win came last month against Altrincham, a 2-1 win at home in the fourth-qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Their last National League win, however, came in September, when they beat Maidenhead United 1-0 away.