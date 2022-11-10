OLIVIA WOOD was England’s top metre-making forward in their 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea.

England rounded off their Group ‘A’ campaign with a win, finishing atop the group having claimed six points from an available six.

They will take on the runner-up of Group ‘B’, which will be Australia or New Zealand, in the semi-final on Monday at the LNER Community Stadium (7.30pm).

Against PNG, all four of the York Valkyrie stars called up to the national side by head coach Craig Richards featured.

Wood led the way in metres carried among forwards for England, making 178.

Her 15 carries were the second-most for England and she placed third for post-contact metres (53).

In a brilliant performance, Wood made seven tackle busts, one line break and successfully completed 19 tackles, missing none.

Back-rower Hollie Dodd made the most carries for England against PNG, recording 17 alongside 153 metres run, the most amongst her country’s back-row.

Dodd’s 65 post-contact metres were the second-most among England’s forwards and she led the game in offloads (two).

24 tackles and 10 tackle busts, alongside an assist, contributed to a strong game for the Valkyrie star.

Tara Stanley continued her impressive scoring run with a try against Papua New Guinea, making it six tries in three games for the full-back.

Stanley made the most carries for a back (13) and ran 86 metres, while recording 35 post-contact metres, the most among England’s outside backs.

Her 12 tackle busts were the third-most among her side as Stanley also made one line break and eight tackles, missing none.

Grace Field, who started the game on the bench, also made a noticeable contribution for England, with 11 tackles, one tackle bust and 12 carries.