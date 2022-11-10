YORK Knights will take on Featherstone Rovers at the 2023 Summer Bash, according to a report.

Rugby League Live have reported that York will play Featherstone at the widely loved summer event.

The Press reported earlier this week that the Summer Bash would be hosted at the LNER Community Stadium, following a disappointing turnout at Headingley last year.

Under the guidance of Brian McDermott, Rovers finished second in the Betfred Championship last season.

They lost just three games of 27, drawing once and winning 23 as they finished five points behind first-placed Leigh Leopards, who went on to secure promotion.

Featherstone were beaten 32-28 by Batley Bulldogs in the play-off semi-finals, a disappointing result that led to McDermott’s departure from the club.