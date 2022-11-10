TARA STANLEY has insisted that it is time for England to focus on themselves, rather than “idolise” Australia and New Zealand ahead of their World Cup semi-final clash.

England rounded out their Group ‘A’ campaign with a 42-4 win over Papua New Guinea at Headingley Stadium on Wednesday.

Taking six points from an available six, England finished atop their group unbeaten, bound for the semi-finals where they will take on the runner-up of Group ‘B’ on Monday at the LNER Community Stadium (7.30pm).

Australia and New Zealand ensured qualification to the knockout stages after two games, but their clash tonight (7.30pm) will determine who places second in the group.

“The way that the Jillaroos are going at the moment, anyone would put bucks on them winning,” noted York Valkyrie star Stanley.

“But at the end of the day, anyone we come up against, we focus on ourselves and that’s really important for us.

“I think in the past, there’s some people that have idolised them and we’re all about us. It’s time to think about us and think about the combinations and just be confident in ourselves.

“If it’s New Zealand or it’s Australia, we’ll give everything we’ve got and hopefully put on a performance.

“They’re in the press a lot. We do like to watch the NRLW, it’s a great game they play and us girls love watching it.

“But I think you can get fixated on it and that’s not what we’re about. We respect them, we understand what they do, but we’re confident in us.”

Stanley has, in the three group games, notched six tries for England and is the highest scorer for her country as it stands.

“I’m really happy with it,” enthused Stanley. “I think it shows that the combinations on the field are working and what we’re putting in at training is definitely coming off on the big stage and that’s what we want.

“We’ve just got to keep going. At the end of the day, putting points on the board is brilliant, but we’ve got to keep going through those combinations and making sure that we do manage to put the ball over the line.”

Against Papua New Guinea, Stanley lined up with Valkyrie team-mates Olivia Wood and Hollie Dodd.

Grace Field began on the bench as all four Valkyrie players called up to the World Cup squad featured in the final group game.

“It’s absolutely massive to me, I’ve got my best mate Hollie Dodd playing alongside me at second-row, which is great,” said Stanley.

“We can chat and we know each other’s game. Grace, every time she pulls on any shirt, she’s unstoppable.

“It’s great to see her back after the injury that she had. Liv Wood just does what Liv Wood does, doesn’t she?

“She just shows and goes and she’s so strong in defence. I’m so proud of the girls.

"I see them week-in, week-out putting in the graft and then for all four of us to be selected, it genuinely is what dreams are made of.”

Stanley, a full-back by trade, has been deployed as a centre for England throughout the World Cup.

She played the entire 2022 season at full-back for York, her performances winning her the Woman of Steel award.

“It was a bit of a transition, I’m not going to lie,” noted Stanley. “But when Craig said he sees me as a centre, if the coaching staff think I can put in a performance for a team then I’ll do it 100 per cent.

“With each game that’s coming on, I’m learning, we’re reviewing some of the stuff, because it is a transition.

“I feel like my main worry moving from full-back to centre was that I wasn’t going to put a shift in for the girls, but I think I am and I’m just wanting to get better with every game.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. I think what I’ve done in a York shirt all season, some of the skills I’ve had that allowed me to win Woman of Steel, I’m definitely bringing into that centre role.”