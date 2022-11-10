NICK POPE has been named in England’s 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

The former York City shot-stopper will compete with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale for England’s number-one spot.

Pope will be looking to add to the 10 caps he has already accumulated for his country.

England kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar on Monday, November 21 (1pm UK time), against Iran in Group ‘B’.

The Three Lions will then play the United States of America on Friday, November 25 (7pm) and Wales on Tuesday, November 29 (7pm).

Pope joined Newcastle United from Burnley in the summer, after the Clarets were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to life in Tyneside and has kept the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League so far, with six.

Newcastle have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the league in the campaign, letting in just 11 goals from 14 games.

Pope also has the third-highest save percentage in the Premier League, with 80.8 per cent.

The goalkeeper made 24 appearances for York in the 2013/14 season while on loan from Charlton Athletic.

Pope kept 12 clean sheets for City, playing a pivotal role as they finished in the top seven of the Sky Bet League Two.

The Minstermen were ultimately beaten 1-0 by Fleetwood Town across two legs in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

England squad: Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White, Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Sterling, Wilson