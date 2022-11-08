OVER £25,000 has already been pledged to the York City Supporters’ Trust ‘Boost the Budget’ programme and board member Jim Calverley has enthused that they are “pretty confident” of reaching their target of £100,000.

The Boost the Budget programme was established last month as a way for York fans to contribute to the transfer budget of manager John Askey.

Supporters will receive merchandise gifts for their monthly donations, which includes entry to a grand prize draw at the end of the season.

After reaching over £25,000 in donations in just a week, Calverley is confident that the initiative can reach the target of £100,000.

Speaking to Jorvik Radio, Calverley said: “As usual, the City fans have come out in force and have certainly impressed us with the amount they’ve pledged in just seven days. It’s very exciting.

“So far, they’ve pledged £25,080 to Boost the Budget. That means over the season, if everybody keeps pledging their monthly amount, then we’re up to £25,000 already which, in a week, I really think is pretty spectacular.

“We’ve certainly not set a cap. We all know that football has gone that route, more money does mean that Askey would be able to bring in more players.

“We’ve set a target of £100,000 now and we’re pretty confident that City fans will meet that, we’ve just got to get the word about that it’s available to them.

“Since the Supporters Trust took over 49 per cent, we are a part of this club now, right to the very core. We have people sat on the board.

“This is a way that we felt we can give fans, not just a way to contribute and be a little bit more involved, because we’ve provided lots of opportunities for that so far, but actually a way to contribute directly to the playing budget.

“This is a way of impacting what you see on the pitch which, ultimately, is why we’re all involved.”