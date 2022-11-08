“SHE is a fantastic player and England are going to need her if they’re going to progress in this World Cup.”

So said York Valkyrie winger Kelsey Gentles about her team-mate Tara Stanley, who has starred for England in their two World Cup matches so far.

Stanley, who England’s head coach Craig Richards has hailed as “one of the best players in the world,” has enjoyed a stellar start to the prestigious competition.

The reigning Woman of Steel scored two tries against Brazil in England’s 72-4 win, their first Group ‘A’ match, before notching a hat-trick against Canada on Saturday as the Lionesses won 54-4.

A full-back, Stanley has been deployed as a centre for England in the World Cup so far, but looks to be adapting swiftly.

After two games, Stanley leads the competition in line breaks with seven, is placed fourth for tackle breaks (22) and is the joint-highest scorer with five tries.

“Tara is an out-and-out full-back and she’s having to adapt her game to play in the centres,” noted Gentles.

“She’s a fantastic player and England are going to need her if they’re going to progress in this World Cup.

“Tara has played two World Cup games at centre, having not played at centre all year (for York). Let’s let her get into the role.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Lois Forsell said: “I think it’s a smart move by Craig Richards. If he thinks that he’s going to play her in the centres (later on in the tournament), give her the opportunity to get into the habit, because it’s a big change for her.

“I think she went well against Canada. She was challenged by their edges and she’s scored a hat-trick.

“I think the difference between Fran (Goldthorp) and Tara is that Fran can comfortably pass under pressure a little bit better.

“But that’s not to say that if Craig wants to move Tara, that she won’t bring bags of class to the full-back role.

“I think that it’s a smart move, heading to a semi-final where you’re going to play against tougher opposition.

“World Cups are won on split-second moments and that might be a two-against-one and you want to have the person that’s going to be most comfortable doing that and that’s what I think his decision-making will be based on.”

England have one final game in Group ‘A’ and will take on Papua New Guinea at Headingley Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stages, having gathered four points from two games, but the match will decide who tops the group.

Against Papua New Guinea, Stanley will be joined by Valkyrie team-mates Grace Field, Hollie Dodd and Liv Wood.

The semi-finals will be held at the LNER Community Stadium, with both being played on Monday.

“The breaks that Tara made (against Canada) were typical of a full-back but that’s not to dispute what she’s doing in the centres,” stated former England forward Danika Priim.

“If you give Tara an inch, she’s going to take it.”