YORK RLFC have announced that a launch event for their new kit will take place on Saturday.

York will be hosting the occasion at Thor’s Tipi to unveil kits for the Knights and Valkyrie for the upcoming 2023 season.

Players will be in attendance at the event, which will be hosted by escapologist Rob Roy and starts at 5.30pm.

Supporters will be able to arrive at the venue from 5pm, with the kit reveal set to begin at 6pm.

The event will be free to attend and following it, replica shirts will be available for purchase.

Those interested in attending can sign up here.

The Knights will be competing in the Betfred Championship and are building on a strong showing last season.

They reached the play-off semi-finals for the first time in their history after beating Halifax Panthers 26-24 in the quarter-finals.

York were ultimately beaten 70-10 by Leigh Centurions, who went on to secure promotion to the Betfred Super League.

It will be their first season under the guidance of Andrew Henderson who, last month, penned a five-year contract with the Knights to replace James Ford as head coach.

After an eight-year stint with York, Ford has departed to become an assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity.

York Valkyrie, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue the strong form they showed last season. They reached the Betfred Women’s Super League grand final where they were ultimately beaten 12-4 by Leeds Rhinos Women.

Valkyrie won their first ever League Leaders’ Shield last year under the management of director of rugby Lindsay Anfield.