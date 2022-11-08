THE 2023 Betfred Championship Summer Bash will take place at the LNER Community Stadium, The Press understands.

The seventh edition of the Summer Bash, which sees all 14 Championship clubs in action at one ground over a single weekend, will take place at the York Knights home ground for the first time.

The division’s showpiece event had been held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road from 2015 to 2019, before moving to Headingley Stadium last year, after a two-season break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to move the Bash to York comes following a disappointing turnout at Headingley this year, which saw just 10,763 supporters turn out, an all-time low for the event.

Over the weekend, seven Championship matches will take place at the Monks Cross venue as well as a fixture involving reigning League Leaders’ Shield winners in the Betfred Women’s Super League, York Valkyrie, it is understood.

Official confirmation of the news is expected to be delivered on Tuesday.

The full 2023 Championship fixture list will be released on Sunday at 5pm, with the competition’s first round matches unveiled on Saturday at 12pm.

York have won just one of their three previous Summer Bash matches, beating Newcastle Thunder 27-18 in late July thanks to tries from Joe Brown (two), Matty Marsh, James Glover and Danny Kirmond.

That followed defeats to Keighley Cougars (22-18), in the League One Cup final, and Featherstone Rovers (42-10) in 2016 and 2019 respectively.